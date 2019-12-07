Watch as police board plane at Gatwick Airport

Video footage has emerged of police officers boarding a plane at Gatwick Airport this morning (Saturday, December 7).

In a statement just before midday, Sussex Police said officers were at the airport, 'dealing with an incident'.

Emergency incident at Gatwick Airport

A spokesman said: "We can confirm we are in the process of dealing with an incident.

"We cannot divulge any further details at the time."

Inbound flights were diverted and outbound flights were held for around half an hour.

Passengers on board an Easyjet flight reported details on social media.

Joel Smith wrote: "Gatwick Airport stopped. Just landed but stuck on tarmac. Flight captain says 'due to a security threat made towards aviation'.

"Emergency services currently checking aircraft."

Another eye witness account said the plane was held 'for a short time' but is now 'off the runway'.

Kieran Bridge, another passenger, captured the moment police officers boarded his flight (see video at top of the page).

This is a breaking news story, with updates to follow as and when we get them.