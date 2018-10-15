Watch Crawley hospice hike raise vital funds

More than 400 walkers took to Sussex countryside for St Catherine’s Hospice Sussex Landmarks Hike.

The challenging hike saw walkers complete a 13, nine or three mile route past some of Sussex’s most notable landmarks including Balcombe Viaduct, Ardingly Reservoir and Wakehurst Place Seedbank.

The hike drew crowds

The cross country hike, held on Sunday October 14, was the perfect opportunity for walking enthusiasts and nature lovers to enjoy autumn while raising funds for the Crawley hospice.

An autumn quiz was available for anyone who wanted to add an extra element to their walk and younger walkers also enjoyed a special nature trail challenge on route.

After completing their chosen route walkers relaxed with well deserved refreshments at Victory Hall, where the walk started and finished.

A team of 12 nurses from the hospice joined the walk.

Susie Mockridge, deputy ward manager, said: “Well that definitely blew the cobwebs away. Despite the promise of continuous rain and storms I think we all got away with it lightly.

“We really appreciated the vibrant orange sign posting, mile markers and encouraging volunteers guiding us through the stunning Sussex countryside.

“It was overwhelming seeing so many people and their four legged friends coming together and raising money for St Catherine’s and what a lovely surprise of tea and cake waiting for us.”

Louise Wise, events fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “Thank you to every single walker who joined us at Sussex Landmarks Hike to make their steps count.

“We had a fantastic day and are thrilled at the number of people and pets who joined us.

“We are on track to raise a significant amount, which will help us reach everyone who needs us when life comes full circle.”

While the total amount raised is yet to be announced, St Catherine’s is hoping to raise £20,000 from the event.

This will allow them to offer expert care to even more terminally ill people, as well as supporting their families in the future.

Currently, the local hospice can only care for one in three people who need them to care for them at the end of their life but with your help and support, they’re determined to be able to provide care for everyone who is need of it.

For more see www.stch.org.uk