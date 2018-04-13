Water cut off to hundreds of homes

Hundreds of homes were without water after a mains burst in Horsham.

Southern Water said an 8-inch main burst in Langhurstwood Road at 4.45pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday April 12).

Around 400 properties were affected with engineers working into the early hours of the following morning to repair the main.

Water was restored to all properties by 7.15pm that evening and the main was fixed by 1am.

Residents in Broadbridge Heath complained their water supplies were affected and some were hit by a double blow as a power cut left more than 2,500 homes without electricity for hours.

A spokesman for Southern Water said: “We would like to apologise to our affected customers and thank everyone for their patience while we carried out this emergency work.”

Engineers are currently fixing another leak in Rusper Road, Crawley.

It is not clear the extent of the damage and crews are currently on site investigating, Southern Water said.

