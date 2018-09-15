‘We do not accept the allegations’... Sussex Health Care responds to sudden closure of home

Sussex Health Care says it is ‘hugely disappointed’ with the decision by health watchdogs to close its care home in East Grinstead.

Horncastle House, at Sharpthorne, was shut suddenly by the Care Quality Commission yesterday (September 14).

Sussex Health Care home closed to ‘protect’ residents

Following an inspection on Thursday the health regulator said it had taken ‘urgent enforcement action to protect people living at the home’.

A spokesman for Sussex Health Care, which runs the site, said: “We are hugely disappointed by the CQC’s sudden decision to close Horncastle House. We do not accept the allegations that have led to the closure and believe that the additional measures our senior management team swiftly put in place would have enabled us to continue to provide high quality care to our residents.

“Our priority, as it always has been, is to make sure our residents and their families receive the support they need. We have been working constructively with the local authority and CCG and have secured alternative accommodation for all our residents, ensuring they continue to receive the support they deserve.”

The home had been inspected three times since March and was found to be Inadequate.

West Sussex county council said it had stepped and found all residents staying at the home alternative accommodation.