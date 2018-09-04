Weather: Dry and warm with sunny spells

Brighter spells in the West Sussex are forecast as East Sussex stays cloudy with highs of 20 to 21 degrees.

Today is set to be dry and warm across Sussex, peaking at around 19 to 21 degrees through early afternoon and early evening and cooling to 13 degrees at night.

Clouds this morning are set to hold until evening across East Sussex but many areas of West Sussex are expected to have sunny spells through the morning and late afternoon, getting warmer from 4pm to 7pm.

Less than five per cent chance of rain is forecast throughout Sussex today.