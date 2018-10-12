Weather for Sussex: Friday, October 12

It is expected to be a windy day today (Friday, October 12) and notably warm across Sussex.

The Met Office said it will be a rather wet start in parts of the west.

But the rain is expected to ease by the afternoon to make way for dry, warm and bright weather.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 22°C.

Tonight is expected to be an exceptionally mild night, according to the Met Office, with temperatures in the upper teens.

It will remain breezy but staying mainly dry.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 16°C.