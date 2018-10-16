Weather for Sussex: Tuesday, October 16

It will be a cloudy start for most of the county with bright or sunny intervals later today (Tuesday, October 16).

The Met Office said the brighter conditions will spread slowly to all parts throughout the morning.

There may some warm sunny spells by the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 21°C.

Tonight, according to the Met Office, it is expected to be dry and mainly clear for many parts of the county.

Some cloud will develop through the night.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 8°C.