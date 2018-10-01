Weather forecast for Sussex: October 1

Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today.

According to the Met Office, it will be mainly dry and bright today, but cloudier tomorrow with some patchy rain.

Today:

A bright, mainly dry morning and still rather breezy towards the east. Winds moderating by the afternoon, with sunshine turning increasing hazy later from the northwest. Feeling on the cool side. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Tonight:

Cloudy thickening overnight with some patchy rain at times after midnight. Winds freshening to become rather breezy by the end of the night. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday:

Rather cloudy with some further patchy rain, but also some limited bright spells likely. Rather breezy at times. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Variable cloud amounts but mostly dry with some pleasantly warm bright spells, and winds mainly light. Friday probably rather cloudier with a risk of rain developing later.