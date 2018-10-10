Weather news for Sussex: Wednesday, October 10

Today (Wednesday, October 10) is set to be another very warm day with plenty of sunshine across Sussex.

The Met Office said overnight mist will clear to make way for a dry, bright and warm day.

In some parts of the county it is expected to turn breezier into the evening, with increasing amounts of cloud to the west.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 24°C.

Tonight will be breezy but mild, according to the Met Office, with clouds increasing from the west.

There may be some outbreaks of rain during the night but it is expected to be drier and brighter towards dawn tomorrow (Thursday, October 11).

The minimum temperature tonight is expected to be 12°C.