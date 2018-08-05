Weather: Warm days set to stay

The hot weather is set to continue into the next few days, becoming a little cloudier towards the end of the week after showers on Tuesday.

Highs of up to 28 degrees are predicted tomorrow across Sussex, particularly around mid-afternoon.

Dry skies are due to remain for the most part throughout the week, with the exceptions of showers and even thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and showers overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm at around 22 degrees through Wednesday although under slightly cloudier skies.

Thursday is expected to see an odd shower or two around midday although still a comfortable 20 degrees.

Moving into the weekend, Sussex is set to have milder, cloudier weather at 19 degrees.