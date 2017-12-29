Weather warning for Horsham/Crawley as heavy rain sweeps in

Horsham and Crawley have been included in the latest weather warning for the weekend as heavy rain is due to hit the south of England.

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning is currently from 6pm Saturday (December 30) until 9am on New Year’s Eve.

The area affected, according to the Met Office, is mostly the west of the country but does extend east as far as Crawley/Horsham.

The Met Office says: “Heavy rain is expected across much of south-east Wales, south-west England and parts of central and southern England from Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

“Bus and train services will probably be affected along with spray and flooding on some roads making journey times longer.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “An area of rain will run across southern parts of England and Wales on Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday.

“With the ground very wet in these areas this is likely to lead to rising water levels and some flooding in places.

“This is most likely on Sunday morning with some very heavy rain possible for a time. 15-25mm of rain is likely with some spots seeing 30-40mm - much of this falling in three hours or so on Sunday morning.”