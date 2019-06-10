Amber flood warning issued for parts of East and West Sussex

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of Sussex today.

It has warned that due to heavy downpours some places could see 50-60 mm of rain falling in the space of four to six hours.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning

In a statement the Met Office said: “Following earlier rainfall some heavy, and perhaps thundery, showers are expected to develop over parts of southeast England this afternoon and into the evening. The showers will then gradually ease later this evening.”

Areas set to be affected include Billingshurst, Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Uckfield, Heathfield, Crowborough, Battle, Robertsbridge and Rye.

READ MORE: Major disruption on trains between Eastbourne, Lewes, and Hastings

Due to the heavy rain people are being warned there could be a chance of homes and businesses flooding as well as delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

It may also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely.

The rest of East and West Sussex have been given a yellow weather warning, meaning there is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

READ MORE: ‘Destination lunch’ venue opens in Horsham town centre