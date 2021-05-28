Bank holiday weekend weather forecast for Crawley
The weather is set to get warmer in Crawley this bank holiday weekend, after a cloudy start, according to the Met Office.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:01 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:02 pm
Saturday will start off cloudy but will turn sunny by early evening.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 18°C with a minimum temperature of 8°C.
There will be sunny intervals on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum of 9°C.
And the sun will shine on Bank Holiday Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21°C with a minimum temperature of 11°C.
Are you going to be out and about this bank holiday weekend? Send us your pictures to [email protected]