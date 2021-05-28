Bank holiday weekend weather forecast for Crawley

Saturday will start off cloudy but will turn sunny by early evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 18°C with a minimum temperature of 8°C.

There will be sunny intervals on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum of 9°C.

Weather forecast. Picture by Huw Oxburgh

And the sun will shine on Bank Holiday Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21°C with a minimum temperature of 11°C.