Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last and this is how hot it will get in Crawley - Monday to reach 25° according to Met Office
Crawley is in for another hot week.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 9:55 am
Monday reached a high of 21° but by the end of the week it will reach 23° with Saturday and Sunday looking like glorious sunshine all day, according to the Met Office.
Tuesday and Wednesday are also sunny all day reaching a high of 22°.
Thursday (June 10) is back down to 21° with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime while Friday starts of cloudy before sunny intervals by late morning and reaching a high of 23°.
But Monday will be getting even hotter reaching 25°.
