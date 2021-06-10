Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last and this is how hot it will get in Crawley - Monday to reach 26° according to Met Office

Monday reached a high of 21° but by the end of the week it will reach 24° with Saturday and Sunday looking like glorious sunshine all day, according to the Met Office.

Today (June 10) is cloudy reaching 22° with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime while Friday starts of cloudy before sunny intervals by late morning and reaching a high of 22°.

But Monday will be getting even hotter reaching 26°.

Going to be a hot one in Crawley at the weekend

You can check the forecast here

SEE ALSO