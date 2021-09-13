Is the heatwave coming to Crawley? Your weekly weather forecast

But, according to the Met Office, Crawley is set to miss out on glorious sunshine, with this week's temperatures set to peak at 20°C.

Today (Monday) will start cloudy but sunny intervals will appear by the early evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 20°C with a minimum temperature of 15°C.

Your weekly weather forecast for Crawley

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will see heavy showers before changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 20°C with a minimum of 15°C.

Wednesday will be overcast. The maximum temperature is expected to be 20°C with a minimum temperature of 13°C.

Sunny intervals will kick off Thursday before turning cloudy in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 20°C with a minimum of 13°C.

Friday will see sunny intervals change to partly cloudy by nighttime.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum of 12°C.

The sun will finally shine on Saturday, with expected highs of 19°C and lows of 12°C.

Sunday will start with sunny intervals before changing to partly cloudy by early evening.