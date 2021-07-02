Liane Johnstone, 42, was shocked to see the bolt shoot down from the sky while storm chasing on Monday, June 28.

The Storrington mum-of-four said: “We decided to head off out and see if we could pick anything up.

“[It was] ferocious. It scared me. It’s scary. I’m not going to sit here sugar coating it.”

The lightning strike. Photo: Liane Johnstone

Liane was driving through Fittleworth when she snapped the photo and shot the footage – which shows a lightning bolt moments before heavy rain fell from the sky.

She added: “Five seconds after that lightning struck it absolutely chucked it down. I couldn’t really see.”

Liane captured the footage despite this being her first season of storm chasing.

