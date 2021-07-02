‘It scared me’: Watch storm chaser’s stunning footage of ‘ferocious’ lightning strike in Sussex
A Sussex storm chaser has captured stunning footage of a ‘ferocious’ lightning strike.
Liane Johnstone, 42, was shocked to see the bolt shoot down from the sky while storm chasing on Monday, June 28.
The Storrington mum-of-four said: “We decided to head off out and see if we could pick anything up.
“[It was] ferocious. It scared me. It’s scary. I’m not going to sit here sugar coating it.”
Liane was driving through Fittleworth when she snapped the photo and shot the footage – which shows a lightning bolt moments before heavy rain fell from the sky.
She added: “Five seconds after that lightning struck it absolutely chucked it down. I couldn’t really see.”
Liane captured the footage despite this being her first season of storm chasing.
For more see @uk_storm_chases on Instagram @uk_weather_chases on TikTok and https://www.facebook.com/groups/1517140425293444/ on Facebook