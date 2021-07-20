NHS in Sussex issues health advice on staying safe during a heatwave

The sunny weather looks set to last

The NHS in Sussex is warning residents and visitors about the health risks posed by the hot weather and issuing advice on how to stay safe during a heatwave.

Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke can affect anyone but those who are most vulnerable should take extra care and people are being reminded to look out for others.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Sussex said: “We reminding people to take extra care of themselves and check in with their loved ones while out enjoying the hot weather this week.

“In the NHS we often see an impact on emergency and urgent care when there is a heatwave with more people coming in with dehydration and heatstroke.

“For some people, a heatwave can pose a serious health risk, especially older people, children and babies and those with long-term health conditions.

“Much of the hot weather advice is common sense, such as drinking plenty of water and sticking to the shade.

“But it’s also worth checking in with family, friends and neighbours during the hot weather to make sure they have the support they need, especially if they are higher risk.”

A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are:

– older people – especially those over 75

– those who live on their own or in a care home

– people who have a serious or long term illness

– those who may find it hard to keep cool

– people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places

Tips for coping in hot weather

– look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

– use sun screen at least with factor 30spf if going outside

– stay cool indoors

– close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler

– drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

– try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

– walk in the shade and wear a wide brimmed hat if you have to go out in the heat

– make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

If you or someone else feels unwell with a high temperature during hot weather, it may be heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Find out about the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and when to get help