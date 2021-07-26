Showers set to continue in Crawley during first full week of school holidays
Light showers, interspersed with sunny intervals, are set to hit Crawley during the first full week of school holidays according to the Met Office.
Tomorrow will see light showers change to sunny intervals by early evening.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum temperature of 14°C.
Wednesday will begin with sunny intervals but light shower have been forecast by lunchtime.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum of 13°C.
Thursday will start sunny but will become cloudy by lunchtime.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum temperature of 13°C.
Friday will see light showers change to sunny intervals by late morning.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum temperature of 13°C.
Saturday will start with sunny intervals before changing to light showers by late morning.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C with a minimum of 13°C.
The first day of August on Sunday will see sunny intervals change to light showers by lunchtime.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 20°C with a minimum temperature of 13°C.