Storm Barra: How long is the wind and rain going to last in Crawley?
Crawley has had a day of wind and rain today (Tuesday, December 7) thanks to Storm Barra - but how long is it going to last?
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:25 pm
According to the Met Office, the rain will stop by 7pm with a chance of light rain returning at 10pm to 12pm.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be clear of rain until the evenings. Temperatures will reach a high of 7° in the next two days.
Friday wioll have a sunny start before clouds set in with a high of 6°.
Has the heavy rain and wind affected you today? Let us know with pictures and videos - send them to [email protected]