Storm Dennis: East Grinstead railway remains closed after landslip

No trains are running to or from East Grinstead until further notice following a landslip.

Southern Rail said trains will run in both directions between London Victoria and Lingfield but replacement buses will operate between Lingfield, Dormans and East Grinstead and between East Grinstead and Three Bridges, connecting with services to/from London.

The landslip happened overnight on February 12 according to John Halsall, southern region managing director for Network Rail.

In a statement released after the incident he added: “I know this kind of disruption is really frustrating for you, our passengers, but it’s a decision we’ve had to make for your safety.

“I’d love to be able to tell you when the railway will be open again so you can plan ahead, however it’s simply not possible at this stage.

“First, we need to assess the damage properly to see what kind of fix is required.

“Then we need to adjust our plan because this latest slip means our response needs to change, including how we mobilise contractors, resources, plant and machinery.”

First class can be used by standard class ticket holders on Lingfield and London and Uckfield and London (between Oxted and London only) services both ways, Southern Rail said.

Ticket acceptance is in place.