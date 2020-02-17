Storm Dennis: Trains disrupted between Three Bridges and Brighton

Trains running between Three Bridges and Brighton are delayed after a tree blocked the line.

The tree, which has now been removed, fell on to the railway at Balcombe, Southern Rail said.

A spokesman added: “Services are on the move. Delays of up to 30 minutes on some services are expected whilst service recovers on this line.”

Read more: Huge sea search off Sussex coast after woman enters water during Storm Dennis

Read more: Storm Dennis: Pictures show trail of destruction across Sussex as weather wreaks havoc

Read more: Storm Dennis: These are the 26 Sussex areas most at risk of flooding