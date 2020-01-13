Sussex braces itself for flooding and strong winds as Storm Brendan approaches

A weather warning has been issued for Sussex with residents told to prepare for the arrival of Storm Brendan.

The Met Office has warned heavy rain could bring flooding and disruption to the county tomorrow (January 13) and Wednesday.

Rain

According to the forecast, spray and flooding on the roads would probably make journey times longer and public transport would likely be affected.

Flooding of 'a few homes and businesses' would also be likely.

Many places will see 15 to 25 mm of rainfall with some places perhaps seeing 30 to 40 mm. This rain falling onto already very wet ground will likely lead to some localised flooding.

Winds of up to 70mph have also been predicted for coastal areas.

Households are advised to prepare medicine bags and insurance documents in case of flooding and, if a property becomes flooded to turn off power, move things upstairs and move all family, pets and car to somewhere dry.