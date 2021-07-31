Sussex weather: Forecast for Saturday, July 31

It is a cloudy start, but some brighter or sunny spells are forecast to develop today, according to the Met Office

High winds will also ease – but scattered showers are forecast this afternoon, which are likely to turn heavy, and perhaps thundery in places.

The maximum temperature forecast for today is 22 degrees Celsius.

By tonight, the Met Office says it will be rather cloudy, with limited clearer spells.

Any evening showers will fade, with most parts dry, but one or two outbreaks of rain will remain possible.