The Met Office has predicted a dry and bright morning across the county but it is expected to become cloudy from the north in the afternoon, with the odd shower possible later

There will a cool northerly breeze, with a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures could be as low as three degrees Celsius tonight.. Western areas will see clear spells, whilst it will be breezy further east.

Sussex weather forecast

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the Met Office said it will be mostly dry, with sunny spells.