Sussex weather outlook for Saturday, June 5
Today (Saturday, June 5) is set to be a much drier day for the county, according to the Met Office.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 8:19 am
Any early cloud and drizzle will clear during the morning making way for a dry day with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.
The Met Office said it will feel warm with light winds, with a maximum temperature of 26°C.
Tonight will be dry and fine across the region with long clear periods overnight.
But the Met Office said it will feeling rather humid in urban areas.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 10°C.