Sussex Weather: your forceast for Tuesday, October 26
Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, October 26.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 9:11 am
According to the Met Office, both East and West Sussex will start the day with sunny intervals that will change to light rain around lunchtime.
The rain should clear up for a dry but cloudy afternoon and evening.
It will be a mild day with highs of 16 degrees Celsius and lows of 14 to be expected.
The sun will set at 17:45 in East Sussex and 17:47 in West Sussex.