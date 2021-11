Horsham student, 18, died after crashing into tree while speeding

Broadfield primary school receives blessing after opening of new entrance

News you can trust since 1881

Plans for Gatwick growth would have ‘few benefits’ say conservationists

M25 protests: Police wish to speak to people affected by Insulate Britain protesters

Christians against poverty employ their skills to get Crawley back to work

Flooring donation of over £5,000 to help young homeless people

Sussex Center Parcs plans would ‘tear heart out of irreplaceable ancient woodland’

Magistrates court results for the Crawley area

Should Ikea replace Morrisons in Crawley Town centre? Our readers have their say

Alan Carr’s husband faces jail after Broadbridge Heath drink-drive crash with police car

Horsham student, 18, died after crashing into tree while speeding

Temperature highs will be six and drop to zero overnight.

A day of sunny intervals with light winds for Sussex .