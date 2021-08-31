Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, August 31
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, August 31.
Chichester will start overcast but there will be sunny intervals in the afternoon with a high of 21 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.
Worthing will also be overcast in the morning changing to sunny intervals in the late afternoon with a high of 21 and a low of 14.
Horsham will be overcast this morning with sunny intervals in the afternoon but its highest temperature should only reach 20 with a low of 14.
Brighton skies will be grey and cloudy for most of the day. There will be sunny intervals by the early evening with a low of 14 and a high of 21.
Hastings will be overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime with a peak of 20 dropping to 16 overnight.
Eastbourne skies will be cloudy but there will be sunny intervals in the afternoon. The lowest temperature will be 14, rising to 20 in the late afternoon before dropping to 15 overnight.