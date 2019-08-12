Thunderstorm warning issued for Sussex

Sussex is being warned to brace itself for more bad weather, with thunderstorms predicted for this afternoon and evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and said it expects Sussex to be hit with heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could cause some disruption to transport and power.

In a statement, the Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are already affecting some coastal areas. While some places are likely to remain dry, slow-moving thunderstorms could give around 25 mm of rain in one hour and perhaps 40-60 mm of rain in two to three hours in a few places. Lightning and hail are also possible."

Bad weather looks set to continue during the week, with rain expected on Wednesday and leading into the weekend.