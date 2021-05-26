Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex

The Met Office said it will be a cloudy but dry start to the day, with sunny spells developing during the morning.

There is a 'risk of showers' during the afternoon, mainly across the west of the region. It will feel warm with a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be seven degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said clouds will clear this evening to leave a clear, dry night across the area. Some isolated mist and fog patches will form in rural locations towards dawn, the Met Office said.