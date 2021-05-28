Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Friday, May 28).
Friday, 28th May 2021, 8:57 am
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 8:58 am
The Met Office said it will be a dry but cloudy start to the day, 'especially towards the west'.
It will become brighter in the afternoon, with some sunny spells and 'perhaps the odd shower'.
It will feel warm, with light winds. .
There will be a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be 11 degrees Celsius.
The Met Office said it will be a dry night with variable amounts of cloud but 'some clear spells at times'. It will become chilly by dawn, with a chance of mist or shallow fog in places.