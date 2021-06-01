Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex

According to the Met Office this morning will be dry and sunny with long periods of sunshine through the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 26 °C in the south east.

In East Sussex the temperature is set to peak between 1pm and 5pm and in West Sussex between 2pm and 7pm.

Across both East and West Sussex there is also less than a five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

Sussex weather news

The Met Office also predicts it will be cooler on the coast during the afternoon with a dry evening.

Towards the evening the Met Office said the region will stay dry and clear through the early hours with light winds.