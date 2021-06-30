Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Wednesday, June 30).
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:16 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:20 am
The Met Office predicts it will be a 'dull, murky start' to the day, across the South East. There may be outbreaks of drizzle and 'occasional spells of more persistent rain'.
Bright or sunny spells could develop near the south coast this afternoon.
The maximum temperature will be 19 degrees Celsius.
There will be light winds this evening, with 'cloud returning to coastal parts'.