A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for Crawley on Saturday (November 27).

Whilst most areas will see spells of rain there is a small chance of this turning to snow on Saturday morning leading to some disruption.

The maximum temperature is expected to be four degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be one.

Sunday will start cloudy but will change to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs are expected to reach four degrees Celsius, while lows are expected to hit minus one.