Your Sussex weather forecast for today

According to the Met Office, the weather will be heavy rain and wind across Sussex for most of the day.

With highs of 17 degrees Celcius and lows of 9 degrees Celcius, it will be a grey day for many.

In some areas the rain is said to ease around lunchtime, however, clouds still to be expected.

Sussex weather forecast

Tonight, it will be largely dry across both East and West Sussex.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be similar to today with wind and rain across the county.