West Hoathly road blocked after collision
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews are at the scene of a road traffic collision in West Hoathly.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:42 pm
They said that crews from East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Crawley were at the scene in Selsfield Road and advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.
They also advised drivers to allow extra time for journeys.
AA Traffic News shows that the road is partially blocked because of an accident on Selsfield Road between B2028 Ardingly Road and Chapel Row.