What to expect from Horsham’s Big Nibble as food festival launches

For Sussex foodies there are a number of events taking place over the next few weeks.

Horsham’s Big Nibble event takes place on the weekend of September 1 and 2. Organised by Horsham District Council, Horsham Markets and Food Rocks, the Big Nibble is the traditional curtain raiser to the Horsham Food and Drink Festival, the premier local food festival in the South offering a wide range of food markets, displays, interactive shows, live cookery theatre, children’s activities and more.

Cookery Theatre. Big Nibble, Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1720721

There is loads for the family including ‘The Little Nibble’ events which includes learning how to make butter with Cookies Kitchen, a Shed of Stories and a foodie themed Saturday singalong session.

For those that love a pint you can enjoy the Horsham beer trail which returns again this year on both days of the Big Nibble.

Start your tasting journey from the Hepworth’s beer tent in the Carfax, where you can pick up your passport and taster glass and discover Horsham District’s finest beer and cider producers.

Entry is just £2 and if you complete the trail you can hand in your passport in at the Black Jug to be entered into a prize draw to win a fantastic meal for two.

Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival

New for 2018 is The Springboard Fringe Festival from 10am to 4pm and Horsham’s Street Feast, taking place from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, September 2.

In the run up to the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019, it is fitting that The Springboard Fringe Festival, presented by Tomfoolery, will host a range of performing acts.

Everything from buskers, street performers, dance troops and magicians, representing the diverse cultural nature of the district - all of whom have applied online and been specially selected to perform.

Horsham’s Street Feast will transform the town’s East Street into an outdoor supper club. Book your seat in advance, choose your menu and join the table.

You can eat noodles from Wagamama or try something from the brand new eatery Brewhouse and Kitchen. Seats must be booked in advance. For more information, menus and booking, visit www.wefifo.com

A Crafty Village will be located in Market Square.

The International Food Festival returns to East Street on Saturday organised by the well-known Pedro & Benz plus partners and there will be gin & wine tasting and talks hosted on the Gin Veranda at the Cookery Theatre later in the afternoon.

Commenting on the event, Cabinet Member for the Local Economy councillor Gordon Lindsay said: “Our month-long food and drink festival launched by the Big Nibble celebration weekend brings together the best of local producers and retailers providing them with a platform to showcase their goods to visitors which can only be good for our local economy, especially our rural growing communities.

“I am always amazed at the quality, creativity and diversity of the food and drink on offer and encourage as many of you as possible to come along and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the Big Nibble weekend.”

There is lots across the county for you to see, do and eat and the festival brings together over 150 businesses in a beautifully presented, ‘keep for a year’, business directory.

This year will be the biggest and best yet with more offers, more events and definitely more for your money.

The Horsham Food and Drink Festival runs from September 1 until the end of the month.

For more on the Big Nibble, visit www.horshamlocalproduce.co.uk

Returning again this year is the Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival.

Organised and run by the Steyning & District Community Partnership, visitor and tourism group it runs for five weeks starting on September 1 and finishing on October 7.

In its sixth year there are a number of different events from cooking demos to pumpkin weigh-ins and a whole host of food stalls.

“This year, we are welcoming Dave Broom, gin expert and author extraordinaire for our first ever ‘gin tasting dinner’ to be held at The Sussex Produce Café and organised by The Steyning Bookshop,” enthuses Reina Alston a member of the Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival committee.

“As the new breed of artisan gin distilleries continue to multiply, this spirit is outstripping even whiskey and wine in popularity – a gin revolution, we are told.”

This year the festival’s chosen charity is St Barnabus House, a hospice based in Worthing which provides palliative care to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses.

“Among the many events we are holding which will attract donations to this cause are the St Barnabas supper and live music at Sussex Produce Café, several breakfasts, charity dishes throughout the festival where, if chosen, a contribution to the hospice will be made including lunches, dinners, pizzas and this year for the first time, a charity scone at Cobblestone Tea House,” listed Reina.

“There will also be a fishing competition at Passies Pond; a heavenly tea at Springwells and a mulled wine and star gazing at The Star and the Wiston Big Picnic Field.”

Other events include a beer festival, the Great Steyning Bake Off, and the cobblestone walk family foodie day.

There are also a number of festival offers from free bottles or glasses of wine to discount meals, as well as free cups of coffe, discounts on cookery courses and discounts within shops.

To find out full details of both the offers and events, pick up a copy of the official Horsham Food & Drink Festival Guide, which is widely distributed within the Horsham area, plus of course, being available in the businesses taking part in Steyning, Bramber, Upper Beeding, Small Dole, Edburton, Ashurst and Wiston.

Offer details will also be found at www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk

The Henfield Community, led by the Parish Council, Community Partnership and local sports clubs, is organising a major celebration at their Memorial Field with an afternoon of fun, games, sports, live music and, of course, fabulous food and drink.

The event on Saturday, September 16 will celebrate the anniversary of the original opening of the pitches, which took place in 1950. There will be a 1950s feel to the event and will give young people of the village the chance to experience games of the era, like the egg and spoon race, sack races and more.

In addition to the sports and games, there will be various eatery options, including some of the district’s best Street Food exponents as well as live music into the early evening.