Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Mid Sussex

Mid Sussex District Council has set up Christmas tree recycling points at locations across the district to help residents dispose of their trees when the festive fun is over.
The council has arranged for 25 temporary Christmas tree drop-off points in towns and villages across the district, so there will be a place nearby where residents can recycle their real Christmas tree.
All people have to do is take along their tree to the most convenient local site, place it in the marked bay and it will be taken away to be recycled locally.
Residents with a green garden waste collection bin can put their tree directly into it, as long as the lid can still close firmly.
Alternatively, people can take their real tree along to one of the Household Waste Recycling Sites at Fairbridge Way in Burgess Hill or Imberhorne Lane in East Grinstead.
Sites will be open between December 30 2017 and January 12 2018 at the following locations.
Ardingly - Ardingly Recreation Ground - High Street
Ashurst Wood - John Pears Field - Wall Hill Road
Albourne - Village Hall car park - The Street
Bolney - Recreation Ground car park - The Street
Bolnore - Woodside Pavilion Car Park - Woodside Pavilion
Burgess Hill - Cyprus Road car park - Cyprus Road
Burgess Hill - Football Club - Maple Drive
Copthorne - Humphreys Field - Borers Arms Road
Copthorne - Haskins Garden Centre - Snowhill Lane
Crawley Down - Haven Sports Field - Hophurst Lane
Cuckfield - Whitemans Green Recreation Ground - Whitemans Green
East Grinstead - Imberhorne Lane car park - Imberhorne Lane
East Grinstead - Chequer Mead car park - De La Warr Road
Handcross - Recreation Ground car park - High Street
Hassocks - Dale Avenue car park - Dale Avenue
Haywards Heath - Beechurst car park - Butlers Green Road
Haywards Heath - Franklynn Road car park - Franklynn Road
Horsted Keynes - Recreation Ground car park - Lewes Road
Hurstpierpoint - Trinity Road car park - Trinity Road
Lindfield - Lindfield Common, Bowling Green car park - Backwoods Lane
Poynings - Rushfield Plant Centre - Henfield Road
Sayers Common - Berrylands Field Recreation Ground - Berrylands Farm
Scaynes Hill - Scaynes Hill Common car park - Church Road
Turners Hill - Recreation Ground car park - East Street
West Hoathly - Finches Field car park - Church Hill