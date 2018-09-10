Who got to meet the animals at Crawley nature centre fun day?

Visitors saw the amazing animals at Tilgate Nature Centre during a fun day for children with disabilities.

More than 174 youngsters and their families attended the event organised by Crawley Borough Council’s Wellbeing Team in partnership with the council’s community development team and staff at the nature centre with support from Autism Support Crawley.

People fed Alf the Tapir, pigs and goats, met the meerkats, and heard about owls and otters. There was also craft activities and competitions.

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted that this was such a successful event. Here at the council we are all about inclusivity and work to make sure we offer people of all ages and abilities the chance to come and enjoy local attractions like Tilgate Nature Centre with their friends and families.”

