‘Wild forest-themed’ mini golf course with waterfall plan for Crawley park

Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet has approved a bid to create a mini golf course which would utilise the park’s natural landscape.

There would be forest-style obstacles, including a waterfall and a stream, which players could cross on a raft.

Glendale Golf plans to create the 18-hole attraction between the golf centre car park and Tilgate Lake.

A council spokesman said: “The adventure golf facility would be unique to Crawley and has the potential to pull in more visitors from surrounding areas, financially benefiting the town.”

The proposal hopes to create boardwalk-style entrance walkways, providing better links between the golf course and Tilgate Park.

A timber cabin style kiosk, providing equipment rentals, refreshments and toilet facilities is also planned.

A percentage of generated income would help to pay for local services.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing, said: “I’m pleased that we are backing adventure golf in Tilgate Park. The golfing attraction will be great for residents to enjoy, especially during school holidays, and it will help the council pay for local services.

“I’m encouraged by Glendale’s proposed Wild Forest theme; it will help to minimise damage to trees on the site, it’s in keeping with the surrounding woodland and fits in with Tilgate Park’s overall aesthetic.”

The proposal is subject to planning permission, and has been specifically designed to incorporate wheelchair access and to improve playability for the physically impaired.

A consultation has been carried out with The Friends of Tilgate Park, Tilgate Forest Golf Club Committee and Tilgate Forum.

Design boards have been on public display within the golf centre; to date more than 80 members of public have been involved, with feedback being predominantly positive, said the council