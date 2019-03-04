Win prizes by sharing what you love about Crawley town centre

People can win prizes by sharing what they love about Crawley town centre.

Crawley Borough Council and Blakedown Landscapes are launching a competition.

A council spokesman said: “Called ‘Your Crawley’, the council is looking for local residents to capture something about the town centre that they love and enjoy, either in the past or present or what they hope to see in the future.

“The competition is for all ages and abilities and entrants can send in drawings or photographs.”

Decathlon is giving £10, £20 and £30 vouchers for third, second and first place winners.

Councillor Peter Smith said: “With the regeneration of Queensway, The Pavement and Kingsgate well underway, this is a great opportunity for residents to show us what Crawley’s town centre means to them.

“For some it’s a place to socialise with a cup of coffee and some friends, for others it’s all about the retail therapy. Whatever it may be, get creative and show us!”

Your artwork which can be sent via;

* Twitter, using #YourCrawleyArt and tagging @CrawleyBC and @BlakedownLandsc

* Messaged to Crawley Borough Council on Facebook

* Posted to Caroline Horner, Communications, Crawley Borough Council, Town Hall, Crawley RH10 1UZ (should include your name, age and contact information).

The competition runs until March 21.

The winning entries will be announced on the council’s social media channels.

Entrants under the age of 16 should ask parents’/carers’ permission before entering the competition.