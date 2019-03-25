Wings & Wheels at Dunsfold announces this year will be the last show

Organisers have revealed that this year’s Wings & Wheels air and motor show at Dunsfold will be the last.

A notice on their website and on social media says: “Wings & Wheels is delighted to confirm the Red Arrows will be headlining the air display on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June (Father’s Day) as the team returns for the 15th and final airshow at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The Red Arrows

“The Wings & Wheels team has taken the decision to celebrate and go out on a high in their old June spot and bid farewell with the nine-aircraft formation, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, taking centre stage.

Jamie McAllister, Event Director commented: “It is a special year, tinged with sadness, as we celebrate returning to our original June spot for our 15th event having made the decision to make this our last but greatest show.

“We are thrilled the Red Arrows will be headlining Wings & Wheels before heading off on their North America tour over the summer.

“It has not been an easy decision to say goodbye to Wings & Wheels but, like other airshows, it has been challenging to keep putting on the best airshow we can in the current aviation and economic climate.

“We hope all our loyal visitors will join us in our final hurrah – we are going to make it a good one!”