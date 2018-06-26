Winning Crawley school’s free Chessington World of Adventures trip

Pupils from Southgate Primary School in Crawley took part in a ‘Splendid Trip’ to Chessington World of Adventures last week after being selected as the first winner of Southern Transit’s free travel competition.

As winners, more than 60 pupils from Southgate Primary School were treated to free return-travel to the theme park on one of Southern Transit’s new 72-seater ‘Citymaster’ double-decker buses.

Southern Transit also organised for the children to be entertained by a VIP guest on the bus, Safari Sam, who captivated the youngsters with his hilarious, yet educational, facts about all the animals found at Chessington World of Adventures’ zoo.

Chris McGivern, a Year 6 teacher from Southgate Primary who nominated the school for the competition, said: “Winning the competition helped create a truly unforgettable experience for the children. It enabled us to take them to Chessington World of Adventures resort, and boy did they have an adventure! The children absolutely loved it and I know they will never forget such a fun day. Ever.

“When the children saw Southern Transit’s bus, they were instantly enthralled - it was a double decker! Our tour guide, the utterly brilliant Safari Sam, eagerly welcomed them on to the bus where they excitedly took their seats; particularly loving the tables and spacious seating. The teachers also really appreciated the on board Wi-Fi and USB charging points too! Combine all of this with an incredibly friendly and accommodating driver and the perfect journey to Chessington was created. Thank you Southern Transit!”

Neil Bird, Southern Transit, added: “We are delighted that the children from Southgate Primary School had such as wonderful experience as the first winners of our ‘Splendid Trips’ competition. We launched this campaign as we all remember our school outings as a child being the highlight of the academic year and it would be dreadful if today’s youngsters were unable to benefit from the same learning experiences outside of the classroom because the school’s purse-strings simply don’t allow it.

“We are offering three further opportunities for Sussex schools or extra-curricular groups to win free travel for their planned outings throughout the year, and nominations for the next round (for a trip taking place in July/August) are now being accepted. It’s not just about the travel though, we will also organise a unique surprise guest on the bus for each of the winning organisations.”

Anyone can nominate a school or extra- curricular group (Scouts, Brownies, youth and sports clubs etc) as long as the organisation is based in Sussex, and the trip they have planned is a non-residential day return within the South East of England.

Nominations should be emailed to southerntransit@pmwcom.co.uk or posted to Southern Transit’s ‘Splendid Trips’, c/o PMW Communications, Stane Court, Stane Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex. RH14 9HP. Every nomination should include the school or organisation’s name, contact details, planned trip destination and potential dates, along with the nominees contact details.

The closing date for the second round of nominations is midnight on Sunday 1st July 2018.