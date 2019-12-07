Woman dies after falling from multi-storey car park at Gatwick Airport

A woman has died after falling from a car park at Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police has confirmed. .

Police said officers were called at 7.40am this morning to a multi-storey car park at the airport.

Police

A spokesperson said: "A woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, fell from the top floor and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sussex Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner's office has been informed.

Police confirmed the incident was unrelated to the emergency incident which caused disruption at the airport at midday.