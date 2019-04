A woman was found dead in Horsham town centre today (April 21).

Police and ambulance teams were sent to the Lower Tanbridge Way area after reports of an injured woman there at around 8.43am.

Police incident in Horsham, photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-190421-125419001

Paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly the 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead on their arrival at the scene, said police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and her next of kin have been informed.

The incident has been reported to the coroner, they said.