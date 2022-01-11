Woman dies in M25 crash

Police say they were called to the clockwise carriageway between junctions 8 and 9 just after 8am following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry. A spokesman said: “The lorry was parked on the hard shoulder at the time.

“The female driver of the car was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.”

The carriageway was closed while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attemded the scene.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene

The spokesperson added: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to contact us straightaway quoting incident reference P22007020 via webchat using the chat button on the right-hand side of the page or online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.