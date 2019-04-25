Woman flown to hospital after falling from balcony at Gatwick Airport

A woman was flown to hospital after falling from a balcony whilst waiting for a flight at Gatwick Airport.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance helicopter, were called to International Departures at the airport’s south terminal at about 6.35pm yesterday (April 24).

Police said the 47-year-old fell from an upper balcony and suffered serious injuries. She was flown to Kings College Hospital in south London.

As of this morning (25 April) officers said she was in a stable condition in hospital.

Police have carried out investigations and said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.