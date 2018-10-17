Woman found in ‘distressed state’ in Hassocks

Police are investigating after a woman was found in a distressed state in Hassocks yesterday evening.

She was found by passing traffic in Brighton Road, near the South Downs Nurseries and Garden Centre.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating after a woman was found in a distressed state in Hassocks on Tuesday night (October 16).

“At around 6.10pm a woman was found by passing traffic on Brighton Road near the South Downs Garden Centre with cuts to her head.

“Police are working with her to establish what happened.”

