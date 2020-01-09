Woman injured in collision near Lindfield, driver leaves the scene

Police are investigating after a driver left the scene of a collision near Lindfield.

The collision happened in Plummerden Lane, Near Montes Hill, Lindfield, on Sunday (January 5).

A woman was taken to hospital after the collision near Lindfield. Picture: Sol Mead

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 5.19pm on Sunday (January 5), police received a report that a white Ford Fiesta car had left the road and collided with a tree in Plummerden Lane, near Montes Hill, Lindfield.

“Officers attended and found the front-seat passenger, a 41-year-old woman, had sustained slight neck injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment.

“The driver of the vehicle had left the scene. The car sustained front end damage. No other vehicle was involved.”

The spokesman confirmed on Thursday (January 9), that enquiries were still ongoing.

